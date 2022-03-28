Skip to main content
Deep Dive on Lakers Social Media Posts After Losses Goes Viral

The Lakers lost their 43rd game of the season on Sunday night after blowing a double-digit lead to the Pelicans.

LeBron James injured his ankle in the second quarter, but played through the pain to post a game-high 39 points. Los Angeles is clinging to the No. 10 seed with eight games remaining, just one game ahead of the Spurs for the final play-in spot.

But this story isn’t about Los Angeles’s playoff hopes. It’s about the Lakers’ social media team, which has some explaining to do thanks to some deep internet digging from internet sleuth Kenny Beecham.

Beecham reviewed every final score tweet produced by the official Lakers account on Twitter, tallying 74 in total. The 43 posts following a Lakers loss included a whopping zero photos of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis. 

Malik Monk has been the social media scapegoat in Lakers losses by the franchise’s social media team, as his picture has been used in 10 out of the 43 losses. Talen Horton-Tucker and Wayne Ellington are tied for second with five each.

LeBron and Westbrook have been used the most in Los Angeles wins. James has been featured on graphics in 10 of the wins, while Westbrook has been featured on nine. 

It’s an oddity for sure, but is it more than a coincidence? The Lakers social media team has some questions to answer.

• All Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA's Season After Loss to Pelicans

For more Lakers coverage, check out All Lakers

