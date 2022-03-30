Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Paul George Leads Clippers’ 25-Point Comeback Win Over Jazz in Return From Injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 34 points in his return after missing three months and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 121–115 on Tuesday night.

Reggie Jackson added 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a five-game skid with a 39-point fourth quarter after trailing by 16 early in the period.

From there, the Clippers outscored Utah 34–12 to end the game. The Clippers took their first lead of the game, 110-109, on a jumper by Isaiah Hartenstein. During the spurt, George hit his sixth three-pointer of the game.

The Clippers have had multiple comeback wins when trailing by at least 20 points this season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Mike Conley added 19 points for the Jazz, whose losing streak stretched to five.

Mitchell tried to call a timeout on the baseline with 10 seconds left, but the Jazz had none left. Jackson shot the technical foul and made it, putting the Clippers ahead by five.

The Jazz struggled at the line, making 17 of 29 free throws.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

With George resting to start the fourth period, Robert Covington drilled a three-pointer from in front of his bench that left the Clippers trailing 103-94. It was their first single-digit deficit since the opening quarter, when they were held to 14 points.

Utah led by 25 points early in the third on a basket by Rudy Gobert. George scored 20 points in the period, including 10 of their final 12 points to cut the deficit to 94–82 heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Greg Monroe had four points in his debut after signing a 10-day contract on Monday. He’s expected to help fill backup minutes with center Hassan Whiteside ailing. ... Their previous four losses also came on the road.

Clippers: They’ve won once in three meetings with the Jazz this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Lakers on Thursday.

Clippers: Visit Chicago on Thursday.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sue Bird dribbling the basketball
Play
WNBA

Sue Bird Thought Storm-Mercury Playoff Game Was Her Last

Bird: “There was a moment where I was like... ‘This might be your last half so let’s f---ing go.’”

By Wilton Jackson
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to media at a press conference
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Says He Isn’t Focused on Rivalry With UNC in Final Four

“I haven’t looked at it as us against North Carolina,” the Duke coach said in his press conference on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams
Dereck Lively McD
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Stars Shine in McDonald's All American Game

Duke's Dereck Lively, Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr., others could lead teams to a deep run next March.

By Jason Jordan
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s World Cup Qualifying Finale Is Laced With High Stakes, Oddities

How do you approach a match you can lose by five? By not changing anything at all. With a berth in Qatar on the line in a place the U.S. has never won, it’s all business.

By Brian Straus
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
NBA

Giannis’s Clutch Block Caps Scintillating 40-Point Game vs. 76ers

The Bucks forward’s block came in a critical moment in the fourth quarter to solidify a 118-116 win.

By Madison Williams
Attorney Robert Allard along with his client, tennis professional Kylie McKenzie, answers a question during a news conference in Tempe, Arizona on March 29, 2022.
Tennis

Tennis Player Sues USTA Over Alleged Sexual Abuse by Coach

A professional tennis player says suspended coach Anibal Aranda, then 34, sexually abused her at a USTA training center when she was 19.

By Associated Press
World cup Qatar qulifying match. Brazil player Neymar Junior, center, celebrates his goal against Chile during the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier football match at Maracana stadium Rio de Janeiro, Brasil.
Play
Soccer

Where the World Cup 2022 Draw Pots Currently Stand

There’s still some things to be decided, but the pots for Friday’s draw have nearly taken shape.

By Marcus Krum
Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Sue Bird: Paige Bueckers Has ‘Clutch Gene’ After UConn’s Win

The former Huskies star on Bueckers: “Like literally the definition of sky’s is the limit.”

By Wilton Jackson