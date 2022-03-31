Skip to main content
Report: Manu Ginóbili, Swin Cash Headline 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

The names of several former NBA and WNBA players and coaches who will reportedly be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame have been decided, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

From the NBA, former Spurs guard and two-time All-Star Manu Ginóbili will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot. Tim Hardaway, a five-time All-Star, will also inducted as well. 

WNBA legend Swin Cash, a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, will reportedly also be enshrined to the Hall of Fame. Cash is currently working on the front office staff with the Pelicans.

Others to be enshrined include West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins, who has coached on the collegiate level for 45 years and earned NCAA Coach of the Year honors twice throughout his career. 

George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach, will be joining Huggins as a coach to enter the Hall of Fame. 

To secure induction into the Hall of Fame, finalists needed to receive 18 to 24 votes from the HOF committee. 

The Hall of Fame will officially announce the Class of 2022 at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans on April 2, and the induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 10.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information. 

