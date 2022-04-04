Shortly after saying LeBron James has done things that are “embarrassing” and “are beneath him,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released a statement, clarifying his criticism of the current Lakers star.

In an email sent to the Los Angeles Times on Sunday afternoon, Abdul-Jabbar elaborated on his thoughts about James as an activist. He called the Lakers forward a “daunting hero” and explained that his full comments about James were simply a recap of remarks he has made in the past.

“Over the years, I’ve been asked to comment on and write about LeBron James,” Abdul-Jabbar began. “A couple years ago, I wrote an article for Sports Illustrated about LeBron as a Sportsperson of the Year in which I said: ‘[T]his generation couldn’t do any better in the hero department than LeBron James. Part of being a hero is to have both the modesty to feel unworthy of such a heavy word and the strength to accept the responsibility that comes with others looking to you to be that hero. What is a hero but someone who stands up for those who can’t? Who embodies our cherished ideals of sportsmanship: fair play, hard work and compassion? That pretty much describes the LeBron James I’ve watched and come to know since he was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft and was named Rookie of the Year.’ In the two years since I wrote that, my respect and admiration has only grown for LeBron as I watched him champion worthwhile causes while maintaining his status as an elite athlete. As he closes is on my all-time scoring record, I have been a cheerleader urging him on, happy to pass the mantle to someone so worthy as an athlete and a person.

“LeBron is still the daunting hero I described two years ago. He’s still a major force in improving lives in the Black Community. He’s still one of the greatest basketball players in history. He’s still a man who has earned the overwhelming admiration of millions. And every day he goes out and proves why he deserves that admiration.

“On occasion I have chided LeBron when I thought he was dropping the ball when it came to supporting the community. But I did so in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not. So, when I said that he has done some things he should be embarrassed about, that wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’d said in the past. The Sports Illustrated article was an homage to LeBron for winning the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his role in social activism. So, when I think he may be veering from the path that made him win that award, I’ll mention it. I’m a journalist. That’s what I do. But I believe LeBron is strong enough and gracious enough to understand that I have only love for him in my heart.”

Abdul-Jabbar made his latest feelings about James known when he was in Los Angeles to present Carmelo Anthony with the NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion award on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after a brief ceremony, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer complimented James for his work in the community but maintained that the 37-year-old superstar could be doing more.

“I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.

“So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t, you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

He continued, saying his criticisms come from having high expectations of James.

“Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Versus some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence, almost. It makes it hard for me to accept that … when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything it’s hard to figure out where he is standing. You got to check him out every time.”

When he released his clarification later in the day, Abdul-Jabbar said that he regretted his “off-handed response” to a reporter’s question about James and that the situation had “been blown out of proportion.”

Abdul-Jabbar and James’s futures are sure to be intertwined as the latter closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring mark. James recently moved into the No. 2 spot on the league’s all-time scoring list and could be on track to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record as soon as next season.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers