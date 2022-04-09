Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

NBA Rescinds Luka Dončić’s 16th Technical Foul, Making Him Eligible for Season Finale

The NBA has rescinded the 16th technical foul assessed to Mavericks star Luka Dončić, the league office announced on Saturday.

Dončić was called for the foul at the end of the first quarter on Friday night against the Trail Blazers after he appeared to be bumped on a half-court heave at the end of the quarter.

After Dončić pleaded his case with veteran official Tony Brothers, and Brothers assessed the technical against the Mavericks star. The NBA rule is that any player who receives 16 technical fouls over the course of a season is subject to a one-game suspension. 

In the case of Dončić, that means that he would have missed the season finale on Sunday against the Spurs. While the Mavericks are safely in the playoffs, the game is important to Dallas’s seeding—the Mavs are a half-game behind the Warriors for third in the West.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Dončić has been rolling for Dallas all season long as the franchise’s star player. He finished as the game’s leading scorer on Friday night with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the team’s 50-point win over the Blazers.

With the star point guard back for the season’s final game, the Mavs could be in prime position to make a last-ditch effort for that third playoff spot.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Dallas Mavericks coverage, go to Dallas Basketball. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alysa Liu retires
Olympics

U.S. Star Figure Skater Alysa Liu Retiring at 16 Years Old

Her whirlwind career includes U.S. figure skating titles in her first two years as a teenager, a memorable Olympics debut and a bronze medal at the world championships.

By Madeline Coleman
Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs players clear their benches after Andrew McCutchen #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers was hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on April 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
MLB

Benches Clear in Cubs-Brewers After McCutchen Gets Plunked

It is the second bench-clearing incident in as many days across Major League Baseball.

By Mike McDaniel
Gil Brandt speaks at Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL

Gil Brandt Apologizes for Insensitive Remarks About Dwayne Haskins

The former Cowboys executive received criticism for comments made on SiriusXM NFL Radio about the recently deceased Steelers quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Billy Horschel reads a green at the Masters.
Golf

Billy Horschel Spikes Club After Hitting Shot Into Water

The veteran golfer was upset with himself on the 11th hole amid a disappointing round.

By Daniel Chavkin
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) covers his face after being hit by pitch
MLB

Francisco Lindor Set to Play on Saturday Night

On Friday night, the shortstop was hit in the face by a pitch, which cracked one of his teeth.

By Madison Williams
Kansas super-senior guard Chris Teahan
Extra Mustard

Kansas’s Chris Teahan Throws Touchdown in Spring Game

The basketball guard played football in high school.

By Madison Williams
Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert looks down during a game.
College Basketball

Report: Saint Peter’s Star Doug Edert Transfers to Bryant

The Peacocks’ sixth man has committed to the Bulldogs.

By Mike McDaniel
Pittsburgh Penguins logo on a jersey
NHL

Penguins Hold Moment of Silence for Dwayne Haskins

The 24-year-old quarterback died on Saturday after being hit by a truck.

By Madison Williams