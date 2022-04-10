Saturday’s 41-point performance against the Pacers all but guaranteed Joel Embiid his first career scoring title. On Sunday, the 76ers superstar officially claimed the throne.

Embiid finished the 2021-22 regular season as the NBA’s leading scorer with an average of 30.6 points per game on 49.9/37.1/81.4 shooting splits. He secured the honor after the Bucks announced Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s second-leading scorer at 29.9 points per game, would not play in the season finale due to a knee injury.

Embiid is the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal during the 1999-2000 season. He is also the first big man to average 30-plus points per game since Moses Malone did so with the Rockets in 1981-82.

It was an impressive finish to the season for Embiid, who scored at least 41 points in three of the last four games entering Sunday. On the season, he has recorded 13 efforts of 40-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, the most in a season since Bob McAdoo in 1975-76.

Philadelphia has not announced whether Embiid will play in the season finale against the Pistons, but with the team still battling for playoff positioning, there’s a possibility the five-time All-Star could suit up and add to his already-dominant season.

The Sixers can move up to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference with a victory over Detroit and a Celtics loss against the Grizzlies.

