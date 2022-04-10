Skip to main content
Report: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Unlikely to Join Nuggets for Playoffs

The Nuggets are headed back to the playoffs, but they will be without some important pieces the rest of the way. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports it is “unlikely” guard Jamal Murray or forward Michael Porter Jr. return for the postseason.

Murray hasn’t played all season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered a year ago. According to Charania, Murray is “very close” in his rehab, but the team wants to give him the final say in when he ultimately comes back.

In March, The Denver Post’s Mike Singer reported it was “50-50” that Murray would return before the season ended.

Porter Jr., meanwhile, only played in nine games this season before undergoing back surgery in November. He has had recurring back issues dating back to his lone college season at Missouri, when he only played in three total games and needed surgery due to a back injury.

Denver has safely avoided the play-in tournament and is currently tied with Jazz for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Because Utah owns the tiebreaker between the two, the Nuggets need to beat the Lakers and a Jazz loss vs. Portland to secure the fifth seed.

Depending on what happens during the final day of the regular season, Denver will play either the Warriors or Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

