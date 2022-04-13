Skip to main content
2022 NBA Playoff Schedules and Matchups Are Set
2022 NBA Playoff Schedules and Matchups Are Set

NBA Unveils Revamped Finals Logo with Nod to Past Design

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season has come with numerous celebrations of the league’s rich history. The latest way in which the NBA has chosen to harken back to its past is with a revamped Finals logo. 

The NBA unveiled a “reimagined” logo for the NBA Finals on Wednesday that incorporates the fan-favorite script font used in variations of the logo from 1986 to ’95 and 2004 to ’17.

The new logo will bring back the iconic script font and place it alongside an image of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The pairing is meant to “honor the league’s 75-year history while looking forward to the future,” the league said in a release

“The NBA Finals serves as the culmination of our 75th Anniversary Season as we celebrate the league’s past, present and future,” NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri said in a statement. “Highlighted by the return of our familiar Finals script font, back by popular demand, our new logo pays homage to our league’s history and looks forward to what’s ahead.”

The 2022 NBA Finals begin on June 2.

