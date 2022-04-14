Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons

Klay Thompson Says Stephen Curry ‘Looked Like Himself’ in Warriors’ Scrimmage

Stephen Curry returned to the court for the Warriors’ team scrimmage on Thursday. The two-time MVP reportedly only played in three six-minute spurts, but fellow splash brother Klay Thompson was excited to see Curry playing on the court.

“It felt good to play, and Steph looked like himself, and he just gives everybody a lift with just his presence on the court,” Thompson said. “It was great to have him out there.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he was "optimistic" about Curry’s availability for Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Nuggets. The eight-time All-Star is slated to be re-evaluated again on Friday before Golden State makes an official decision on his status. 

Curry has not played since March 16 when he suffered a left foot injury when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball near Curry’s feet. He missed Golden State’s last 12 games.

While the Warriors have been cautious with their star player, Curry is ready to get back to in-game action. While speaking on the The Draymond Green Show released on Thursday, Curry said he was very optimistic about playing in the opening game of the first-round series.

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc during the regular season. Golden State will face Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

