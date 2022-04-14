Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that if Stephen Curry plays in Game 1 vs. the Nuggets this weekend, he’ll be on a minutes restriction. He could even come off the bench, but that has yet to be determined.

Curry missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. He was injured on March 16 when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball at Curry’s feet, but the Warriors star always maintained his optimism for being ready for the postseason.

In an episode of The Draymond Green Show that was released Thursday, Curry said he was “very optimistic” that he’ll be good to go for Game 1 vs. Denver. It has yet to be made official, but all signs point towards the two-time MVP playing.

Even though they won’t get Curry for his usual 34 minutes a game, it won’t hurt for the Warriors to have their unquestioned leader. The all-time three-point leader averaged 25.5 points per game this season while shooting 38% from behind the arc.

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Nuggets Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

