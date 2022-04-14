Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons

Steph Curry Will Be on Minutes Restriction If He Plays Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that if Stephen Curry plays in Game 1 vs. the Nuggets this weekend, he’ll be on a minutes restriction. He could even come off the bench, but that has yet to be determined. 

Curry missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. He was injured on March 16 when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball at Curry’s feet, but the Warriors star always maintained his optimism for being ready for the postseason. 

In an episode of The Draymond Green Show that was released Thursday, Curry said he was “very optimistic” that he’ll be good to go for Game 1 vs. Denver. It has yet to be made official, but all signs point towards the two-time MVP playing. 

Even though they won’t get Curry for his usual 34 minutes a game, it won’t hurt for the Warriors to have their unquestioned leader. The all-time three-point leader averaged 25.5 points per game this season while shooting 38% from behind the arc. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Nuggets Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. 

 More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

No. 9 Nikita Mazepin RUS, Uralkali Haas F1 Team
Racing

Haas F1 Reportedly Rejects Refund Demand From Uralkali

The Formula One team terminated its contract with the title sponsor and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the company, in March.

By Madeline Coleman
Dick Vitale poses with a Vegas Golden Knights Hockey Fights Cancer jersey.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Completes Lymphoma Treatment

The longtime college basketball commentator announced that he has completed his cancer treatment and shared an update about his recent scans.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) throws his jersey into the crowd after the Timberwolves secured a play-off spot by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Ian Eagle on Reaction to the Wild Timberwolves Celebration | SI Media Podcast

Was "Inside the NBA" crew right to mock the Timberwolves extensive play-in game celebration?

By Jimmy Traina
Stanford gymnast Kyla Bryant.
College

Stanford’s Kyla Bryant Makes Program History at NCAA Championships

The gymnast broke the record for best floor exercise score in the program’s NCAA Championship history.

By Madison Williams
Kyle Murray after a loss with the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: Cardinals Still Haven’t Offered Murray Contract Extension

It’s been nearly two months since the quarterback’s agent released a statement urging Arizona to make the extension a priority.

By Joseph Salvador
sammy watkins
Play
NFL

Packers Sign WR Sammy Watkins to One-Year Deal

With Aaron Rodgers back in the fold and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, Green Bay has made a key addition to its passing game.

By Nick Selbe
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Cavaliers, Pelicans-Clippers NBA Play-In Tournament Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s play-in tournament games for the 8-seeds between the Hawks and Cavaliers and Pelicans and Clippers.

By Kyle Wood
Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green lines up out wide.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Bring Back WR A.J. Green on One-Year Deal

Arizona is re-signing the wideout on a second-straight one-year deal.

By Daniel Chavkin