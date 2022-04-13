Skip to main content
Extra Mustard
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed

Patrick Beverley Shared One Message For Former Clippers Teammates After Win

When the Timberwolves defeated the Clippers on Tuesday night in front of a packed house inside the Target Center, it featured a vintage performance from Patrick Beverley

The Minnesota guard, who posted a seven-point, 11-rebound, three assists performance, came up with the signature play of the game when he ripped Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson, creating a steal for his teammate, Anthony Edwards, in the final seconds of the game.

Beverley, in that moment and against his former team, started what would be a series of massive Twitter reaction that came from his postgame antics—that included having a drink in the new conference—and NBA Finals worthy celebration. In helping the Timberwolves clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2017–18 season, Beverley shared his most candid comments when asked what he’d tell his former teammates.

“I told them to take they a-- home,” Beverley said. “Long flight to L.A., take y’all a-- home. It’s deeper than that for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. You guys know the story… to be written off like that… ‘He’s injury prone, he’s old,’ to be able to come here, play them in a play-in, beat their a--, no other feeling.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Minnesota’s victory against the Clippers landed it with a date against Memphis in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday. For Beverley, instead of matchup against Jackson, he faces a matchup against one of the league’s most electrifying and grittiest stars in Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. 

The matchup between the two is one to grab your popcorn for as it will be filled with tense and trash-talking moments. However, it will be interesting to see if Beverley will celebrate by jumping on tables and heaving his jersey into the crowd if Minnesota manages to win its first-round series against Memphis.

Get ready for a thrilling series with tons of action and moments to come from Beverley. 

More NBA Coverage:

