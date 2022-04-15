The Nets begin their first round series against the Celtics on Sunday, April 17, and Ben Simmons is still not expected to make his season and team debut.

However, on Thursday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons is hoping to play by Game 4 to Game 6, if needed, of the Celtics series. Simmons hasn’t played in a professional basketball game since June 20, 2021. He’s remained out during the entire 2022 season due to a recurring back injury and mental health concerns.

On the other hand, Nets teammate Kevin Durant does not think Simmons will be ready to play during the Celtics series.

“Nah, I’m not expecting him to play,” Durant said, via SNY. “I’m not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there and hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but get his body right and get healthy as fast as he can. In my mind, I’m preparing as if we’re playing with the team we have.”

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash agreed with Durant during the press conference, stating that it was up to Simmons on whether or not he is ready to return in about a week’s time or not.

“There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance Ben doesn’t come back,” Nash said. “We don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.”

The Nets beat the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday in order to solidify their spot in the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

