After missing the last 16 games of the regular season due to injury, John Collins is reportedly aiming for a return in Game 1 of the Hawks’ first round playoff series against the Heat.

The 24-year-old forward “will attempt to play” on Sunday in Atlanta’s playoff opener in Miami, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Chris Kirschner. Collins was upgraded to questionable on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks finished the season 11–5, earned the No. 8 seed and won two play-in games to secure a playoff spot without Collins in the lineup. He has been out since the team’s win over the Clippers on March 11 due to a plantar fascia tear in his foot and a finger injury, which Charania reported several days after the game.

Collins, who also missed time in February and March with the same injuries, has been hampered by injury throughout his career, but has proven to be an impactful talent when healthy. The high flyer averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting from the field in 54 games (53 starts) this season.

If Collins is able to suit up come Sunday, his return would provide a nice boost for Trae Young and the Hawks following Clint Capela’s injury. The rim-running shot blocker exited Friday’s play-in elimination win over the Cavaliers with a knee injury; he is expected to miss significant time despite avoiding structural damage.

