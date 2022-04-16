Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Report: Ben Simmons Set to Take Important Step in Return to Basketball Next Week

Nets star Ben Simmons, who has yet to play for the team since being acquired in the James Harden trade at the deadline, is expected to begin full squad practice next week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Simmons has been battling back issues since ramping up his basketball activity following his trade to the Nets. After sitting out the first half of the season following his trade request with the 76ers and while dealing with mental health concerns, Simmons was expected to appear in action with the Nets once his conditioning improved after the long layoff.

However, issues with his back caused a couple setbacks, and now with the first round of the playoffs set to begin, Simmons has yet to make his debut with the team.

If all goes well next week in practice, there is a chance that Simmons could return later in the series for the No. 7 seed Nets, who open up their playoff push on Sunday in Boston against the No. 2 seed Celtics.

The Nets could use Simmons defensively if he were to return, as he would be another capable body on that end of the floor to throw at Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the impact that Simmons will make on offense for the Nets remains to be seen, his defensive ability could make an instant impact on the series if he were to play.

Game one between the Nets and the Celtics tips off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

