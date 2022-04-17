Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

X-Rays Negative for Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes After Ankle Injury

The Raptors announced X-rays on forward Scottie Barnes’s ankle came back negative on Saturday. Barnes left Game 1 vs. Philadelphia after Joel Embiid inadvertently stepped on his left ankle in the second half.

Barnes is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday before Toronto determines his status for Game 2 on Monday. The Raptors’ rookie played 31 minutes in his playoff debut, totaling 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In his first NBA season after going No. 5 in last year’s draft, Barnes put together a rookie-of-the-year caliber season, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games. He played in more games this year than any other player on the team, and his 35.5 minutes per game was fourth on the team.

If Barnes is unable to play, forwards Yuta Watanabe and Isaac Bonga may get increased minutes to fill in the absence.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Philadelphia took the first game of this playoff series 131-111 at home to take a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Toronto is hoping Barnes and forward Thaddeus Young, who also got banged up during the game with a thumb injury, can both play Monday. 

More NBA Coverage:

• Report: Ben Simmons to Begin Practice With Team Next Week
• Luka Dončić Officially Out for Game 1 vs. Jazz
• Kyrie Wants Celtics Fans to ‘Move Forward’
• All Raptors: Raptors Discuss Defending Tyrese Maxey & Issues With Game 1 Defense 

For more Toronto Raptors coverage, go to All Raptors 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A baseball sitting in a glove.
Play
MLB

Phenom SP Roki Sasaki Continues Perfect-Inning Streak in NPB

The 20-year old followed up his perfect game with another stellar performance.

By Daniel Chavkin
Terrell Owens cheers on Chattanooga.
Play
NFL

Terrell Owens Scores for Johnny Manziel’s FCF Team in Debut

The Hall of Fame wideout wasted no time getting acclimated to his new team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) passes the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Playoff Debutant Poole Joins Impressive Company in Warriors’ Win

Poole’s 30 points places him third all-time in points scored by a Warriors player in a playoff debut.

By Jelani Scott
Wilbur Jackson, left, and John Mitchell listen to speakers at the John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson Commemorative Plaque Unveiling before Alabama’s A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The pair broke the color barrier at Alabama.
College Football

Alabama Honors Its First-Ever Black Football Players

John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson already had their place in Alabama football history. Now, they share a prominent spot outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

By Associated Press
Apr 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Anthony Edwards on Memphis Fans: ‘They Talk So Much Trash’

The Timberwolves star clearly enjoyed showing up in hostile territory Saturday, as he erupted for 36 points in a Game 1 victory over the Grizzlies.

By Jelani Scott
Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, center, gets looked over by the training staff after injuring his left leg during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 131-111. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Play
NBA

Scottie Barnes Set for MRI After Injuring Ankle vs. 76ers

Barnes, 20, exited in the fourth quarter after being inadvertently stepped on by Joel Embiid.

By Jelani Scott
Tyrese Maxey Game 1 first round vs. Raptors 2022 playoffs
Play
NBA

Sixers Looked Hungry for a Sweep in Game 1

The James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership passed its first playoff test .. with a lot of help from Tyrese Maxey.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Fathers of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Timberwolve center Karl-Anthony Towns embrace during Memphis’ home game against Minnesota.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ja, KAT’s Fathers Joke Around During Game 1

Town’s T-Wolves bested Morant’s Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

By Jelani Scott