The Raptors announced X-rays on forward Scottie Barnes’s ankle came back negative on Saturday. Barnes left Game 1 vs. Philadelphia after Joel Embiid inadvertently stepped on his left ankle in the second half.

Barnes is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday before Toronto determines his status for Game 2 on Monday. The Raptors’ rookie played 31 minutes in his playoff debut, totaling 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In his first NBA season after going No. 5 in last year’s draft, Barnes put together a rookie-of-the-year caliber season, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games. He played in more games this year than any other player on the team, and his 35.5 minutes per game was fourth on the team.

If Barnes is unable to play, forwards Yuta Watanabe and Isaac Bonga may get increased minutes to fill in the absence.

Philadelphia took the first game of this playoff series 131-111 at home to take a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Toronto is hoping Barnes and forward Thaddeus Young, who also got banged up during the game with a thumb injury, can both play Monday.

