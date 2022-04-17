Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Scottie Barnes Scheduled for MRI After Exiting vs. 76ers With Ankle Injury

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes exited Saturday’s Game 1 loss to the 76ers after sustaining a left ankle sprain in the fourth quarter.

Barnes’ ankle was inadvertently stepped on by 76ers center Joel Embiid as the All-Star big man made a move to the basket with a little over nine minutes to play. The rookie writhed on the floor in pain for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room.

The Sixers, who controlled much of the contest, beat the Raptors, 131–111, to take a 1-0 series lead to open the first round.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game Barnes is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after his X-rays came back negative, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Prior to exiting, the first-year sensation recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Selected fourth overall in last year’s draft, Barnes has emerged as one of leading candidates to win Rookie of the Year as one of the more reliable options in a well-balanced Raptors attack alongside stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. He averaged an efficient 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 74 starts during the regular season.

While the extent of Barnes’ injury remains unknown, Toronto will have two days to assess the best course of action for the 20-year-old with Game 2 scheduled for Monday night.

