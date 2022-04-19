Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Has Been Cleared for Contact, Progressing Toward Return

A day before taking on the Celtics in Game 2 of their first round series, Nets coach Steve Nash offered a positive update on point guard Ben Simmons, keeping alive the possibility that the former All-Star could make his Brooklyn debut in the playoffs.

Nash said that Simmons has been cleared for contact drills and has already participated in 4-on-4 sessions in practice, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell. Simmons has not played during the entire 2021–22 regular season, though has been tracking toward returning for the postseason.

Simmons has not stepped on the court for a game since last year’s conference Eastern Conference semifinals, citing mental health concerns, and previously received an epidural for a herniated disc in his back he sustained in February during reconditioning.

Simmons was traded from the 76ers in a blockbuster deal back in February. The Nets emerged from the play-in tournament without him but dropped Game 1 against Boston on a last-second shot by Jayson Tatum

The 25-year-old Simmons is a two-time All-Defensive first team selection, and he could provide a major boost to a squad that already has plenty of offensive fire in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but needs help on the defensive end of the court.

