Now, that’s how you start a playoff series.

Thanks to an absurd buzzer-beating layup from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics secured a 115–114 victory over the Nets in a wild Game 1 inside TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Tatum’s clutch basket came after the Celtics secured the rebound following a missed Kevin Durant three with 15 seconds remaining. The ball found its way into the hands of Jaylen Brown with a little under 10 seconds to go before the All-Star kicked it out to Marcus Smart at the three-point line.

Smart faked the shot attempt, sending two Nets defenders flying, before penetrating the lane and finding a cutting Tatum who caught the ball in the paint, spun past Kyrie Irving and converted the shot as the clock hit zero.

The chaotic finish set the stage for what many expect will be a hotly-contested first-round series between two of the NBA’s most offensively-gifted teams.

Tatum finished the game with 31 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Boston, the East’s No. 2 seed, will now take a 1–0 series lead over No. 7 seed Brooklyn into Game 2 on Wednesday night.

