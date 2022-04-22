Skip to main content
Hornets to Fire Coach James Borrego, per Report

The Hornets have elected to part ways with coach James Borrego, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Borrego lead the team for four seasons, finishing with a 148–183 record. The 2021–22 season was his best with Charlotte, going 43–39. The team entered the postseason play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, falling to No. 9 Atlanta 132–103 and eliminating the Hornets from playoff contention.

It was the team’s second straight play-in tournament berth as the No. 10 seed. In 2021, the team was blown out by the Pacers in its first game.

The blowout losses the last two seasons “appears to have negated regular-season win improvement and player development among Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball and previously Devonte Graham,” Wojnarowski added on Twitter, calling the move “surprising.”

Borrego previously served as interim head coach of the Magic in 2015, going 10–20. He has been an NBA assistant since ’03, when he joined Gregg Popovich’s Spurs staff.

