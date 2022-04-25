Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed

Bulls Guard Alex Caruso in Concussion Protocol, Status Unclear for Game 5

Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday that guard Alex Caruso is in the concussion protocol and his status for Game 5 against the Bucks is unclear. 

"His availability for Game 5 is up in the air," Donovan said. 

During Chicago's 119–95 blowout loss to Milwaukee on Sunday, Caruso was hit in the face inadvertently by Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket. Caruso immediately grabbed his face before he fell to the ground and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after. He left the game after shooting 0-for-1 from the field and adding four assists and four boards in his 17 minutes on the floor. 

Although Caruso hasn't been a big-time scorer for the Bulls, they'll need all the help they can get against the reigning NBA champions. Before Sunday's drubbing, the Bucks also blew out the Bulls by 30 points in Game 3. Things aren't trending well for the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed, and their season could be over before the weekend. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Game 5 is scheduled to be played Wednesday in Milwaukee but the time has yet to be announced. The Bucks have a 3–1 lead and will look to advance to the second round of the postseason. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Mariners’ Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Crack the Top 10

Seattle’s offense has it on the rise, while the White Sox and Braves suffered the steepest declines.

By Will Laws
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Won’t Trade for Mayfield Before Draft

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Browns quarterback gets dealt before the NFL draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top QB and RB Prospects

Here's a look at which teams make sense from a fantasy perspective for the top QB and RB prospects.

By Michael Fabiano
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (25) and Dwight Powell (7) defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Nets, 76ers-Raptors, Jazz-Mavericks NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s playoff games featuring Game 4 of Celtics-Nets, and Game 5s for Raptors-76ers and Jazz-Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
USC Trojans Drake London
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Over/Under WR and First WR Drafted

Find the odds and your best bets for these 2022 NFL Draft receiver props.

By Jennifer Piacenti
British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury poses during weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium, in London, Friday, April 22, 2022. Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Boxing

Whyte Says Fury Pulled ‘Illegal’ Move in Heavyweight Title Bout

The British boxer was not happy with a move that the ‘Gypsy King’ made during their fight on Saturday in London.

By Mike McDaniel
The UEFA Champions League logo
Play
Soccer

Mid-level Clubs: Champions League Changes Risk Creating ‘Monster’

UEFA plans to give two Champions League places to teams that didn’t qualify based on their historic record in Europe when the tournament expands to 36 teams in 2024.

By Associated Press
Gill St. Bernard’s Naasir Cunningham dunks during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest. City of Palms Classic dunk contest
College Basketball

Top Recruit Naasir Cunningham Joining Overtime Elite

Cunningham will not receive a salary with Overtime Elite in order to maintain his college eligibility.

By Mike McDaniel