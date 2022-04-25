Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday that guard Alex Caruso is in the concussion protocol and his status for Game 5 against the Bucks is unclear.

"His availability for Game 5 is up in the air," Donovan said.

During Chicago's 119–95 blowout loss to Milwaukee on Sunday, Caruso was hit in the face inadvertently by Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket. Caruso immediately grabbed his face before he fell to the ground and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after. He left the game after shooting 0-for-1 from the field and adding four assists and four boards in his 17 minutes on the floor.

Although Caruso hasn't been a big-time scorer for the Bulls, they'll need all the help they can get against the reigning NBA champions. Before Sunday's drubbing, the Bucks also blew out the Bulls by 30 points in Game 3. Things aren't trending well for the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed, and their season could be over before the weekend.

Game 5 is scheduled to be played Wednesday in Milwaukee but the time has yet to be announced. The Bucks have a 3–1 lead and will look to advance to the second round of the postseason.

