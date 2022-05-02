Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Brandon Clarke Says Draymond Green’s Flagrant Foul ‘Not Shocking’

Brandon Clarke shared his thoughts on Draymond Green’s controversial flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 Sunday after his team’s 117–116 loss. The 25-year-old called out Green’s history after a reporter asked Clarke if he was hurt during the play. 

“He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career,” Clarke said on Green. “I’ve watched them on TV my whole life it feels like. I wasn’t really shocked. I don’t really like to flop or nothing, but he did hit me pretty hard twice when I saw it again.  

“It’s not shocking that he did that, it’s something he’s done in the past,” Clarke continued. 

With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Clarke was attempting a layup under the basket when Green hit him in the face. Green also appeared to grab Clarke by the jersey while he was still in the air to drag him to the ground. Immediately after the play, Green tried to help Clarke up and appeared to explain to Steve Kerr that his fingers got caught in Clarke’s jersey.

When he learned he was ejected, Green proceeded to run around the court to taunt Grizzlies fans and gave his teammates high fives on the bench before skipping into the locker room.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the game, Green immediately recorded a response to the flagrant-2 for his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. He said the foul was“probably a reputation thing.”

“One thing about that foul is that I actually tried to hold him up … guys were told that I was ejected for throwing him down, which is interesting because even once he hit the ground I was still holding his jersey up,” Green said. “At this point, I kind of expect things like that. I’ve been suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Do you think for one second don’t believe I would get kicked out of Game 1 of the second round? Not surprising to me at all, not one bit.”

Green was ejected with six points, three assists and four rebounds. Clarke finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
NBA

Draymond Green Defends Himself on Podcast After Ejection

The Warriors forward said he was trying to hold Memphis forward Brandon Clarke up and that the foul didn’t warrant a flagrant 2.

By Mike McDaniel
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) in the second half during game one of the second round
NBA

Giannis, Bucks Break Through Boston’s Defense

Led by their two-time MVP, Milwaukee did what Brooklyn couldn’t in the first round and dominated the paint against the Celtics’ elite defense in Game 1.

By Chris Mannix
Florida Gator forward Keyontae Johnson (11) listens in the player huddle during a exhibition basketball game between the Florida Gators and Embry-Riddle at the Exactech Arena, in Gainesville Nov. 1, 2021. The Gators got off to a slow start, but hot shooting in the second half lead to a 80-57 win for UF. Flgai 110121 Ufbasketballvs Embryriddle919 (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK)
College Basketball

UF Forward Keyontae Johnson Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The senior forward has not played since collapsing during a game in Dec. 2020.

By Jelani Scott
Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series.
NBA

Warriors Squeeze Past Grizzlies in Game 1 Thriller

Golden State eked by Memphis behind 31 points from Jordan Poole.

By Associated Press
college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

Tennessee’s Joyce Throws Second-Fastest Pitch Ever

The Volunteers pitcher clocked in the hardest fastball in college baseball history, and second-hardest on record.

By Mike McDaniel
Rafael Nadal speaks at a press conference.
Play
Tennis

Nadal, Djokovic Blast Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

The two tennis greats criticized the All England Club, the tournament’s host, in press conferences on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Ejected After Controversial Flagrant-2 Call

The Warriors forward skipped to the locker room after he found out he was done.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks into a microphone as he is is honored at halftime of a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Drew Brees Gives Epic Speech to LSU Baseball Team

The retired quarterback led a different sort of huddle before the Tigers took the field on Sunday.

By Zach Koons