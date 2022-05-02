Brandon Clarke shared his thoughts on Draymond Green’s controversial flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 Sunday after his team’s 117–116 loss. The 25-year-old called out Green’s history after a reporter asked Clarke if he was hurt during the play.

“He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career,” Clarke said on Green. “I’ve watched them on TV my whole life it feels like. I wasn’t really shocked. I don’t really like to flop or nothing, but he did hit me pretty hard twice when I saw it again.

“It’s not shocking that he did that, it’s something he’s done in the past,” Clarke continued.

With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Clarke was attempting a layup under the basket when Green hit him in the face. Green also appeared to grab Clarke by the jersey while he was still in the air to drag him to the ground. Immediately after the play, Green tried to help Clarke up and appeared to explain to Steve Kerr that his fingers got caught in Clarke’s jersey.

When he learned he was ejected, Green proceeded to run around the court to taunt Grizzlies fans and gave his teammates high fives on the bench before skipping into the locker room.

After the game, Green immediately recorded a response to the flagrant-2 for his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. He said the foul was“probably a reputation thing.”

“One thing about that foul is that I actually tried to hold him up … guys were told that I was ejected for throwing him down, which is interesting because even once he hit the ground I was still holding his jersey up,” Green said. “At this point, I kind of expect things like that. I’ve been suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Do you think for one second don’t believe I would get kicked out of Game 1 of the second round? Not surprising to me at all, not one bit.”

Green was ejected with six points, three assists and four rebounds. Clarke finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

