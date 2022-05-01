Skip to main content
NBA

Draymond Green Ejected After Questionable Flagrant-2 Call (Video)

In a controversial sequence in Game 1 between the Warriors and Grizzlies, Draymond Green was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected. Once he found out he was ejected, Green exited the court in dramatic fashion. 

With less than two minutes to go in the second quarter, Green contested a layup under the basket by Memphis forward Brandon Clarke and hit him in the face. Afterwards, he appeared to grab Clarke by the jersey while he was still in the air to drag him to the ground. 

Immediately after the play, Green tried to help Clark up and appeared to explain to Steve Kerr that his fingers got caught in Clarke’s jersey. 

The officials decided both the hit to the face and the pulling of the jersey were enough to warrant a flagrant-2 and ultimately an ejection. Before the referees were able to make the official announcement, Green was apparently told their ruling and he proceeded to run around the court to taunt Grizzlies fans and gave his teammates high fives on the bench before skipping into the locker room. 

Green left the game with six points, three assists and four rebounds. 

