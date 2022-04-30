Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist to be the Kings next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Other finalists for the coaching vacancy include Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Nets consultant Steve Clifford, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Monte McNair, general manager for Sacramento, said the franchise has begun to notify candidates on whether they will move on to in-person meetings.

Jackson, who is currently a color commentator with ESPN, spent three years as the Warriors head coach in which the team went 121–109 and reached the playoffs in each of his last two seasons.

Sacramento fired coach Luke Walton in November after a 6–11 start to the season, becoming the first team to make a coaching change in the NBA this season. Alvin Gentry stepped up as the Kings interim coach, going 24–41 in 65 games.

Whoever the Kings hire next will be the franchise’s 12th since 2006. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since that same year, the longest drought in the NBA.

More NBA Coverage: