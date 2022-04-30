Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
The Mavericks, Suns, And 76ers All Move On To Round 2
The Mavericks, Suns, And 76ers All Move On To Round 2

Mark Jackson Among Reported Finalists in Kings Coaching Search

Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist to be the Kings next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. 

Other finalists for the coaching vacancy include Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Nets consultant Steve Clifford, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi

Monte McNair, general manager for Sacramento, said the franchise has begun to notify candidates on whether they will move on to in-person meetings. 

Jackson, who is currently a color commentator with ESPN, spent three years as the Warriors head coach in which the team went 121–109 and reached the playoffs in each of his last two seasons.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sacramento fired coach Luke Walton in November after a 6–11 start  to the season, becoming the first team to make a coaching change in the NBA this season. Alvin Gentry stepped up as the Kings interim coach, going 24–41 in 65 games.  

Whoever the Kings hire next will be the franchise’s 12th since 2006. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since that same year, the longest drought in the NBA.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-draft-grades
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Live Analysis of Every Team's Draft Class

Which teams did the best and which teams still have work to do this offseason?

By Conor Orr
matt-araiza
Play
Extra Mustard

Matt Araiza Has Perfect Reaction to Being Picked by Bills

The new Buffalo punter: “SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!”

By Wilton Jackson
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) at a press conference.
Extra Mustard

Jameis Winston Graduated From Florida State on Friday

Seven years after being drafted by the Bucs, the former BCS champion and Heisman Trophy winner returned to campus to receive his diploma.

By Zach Koons
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) points to fans while celebrating after an SEC football game.
NFL

Cade Mays Becomes 2022 NFL Draft’s Pick No. 199

Tom Brady was selected in this slot in 2000, and it has become a “199 Club” ever since.

By Madison Williams
Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Extra Mustard

Bucs Draftee Goedeke Calls Himself an ‘A------‘ on Field

The lineman was selected by the two-time Super Bowl champions in the second round of the draft.

By Madison Williams
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7)
NFL

Pete Carroll: Geno Smith Leads QB Battle Right Now

Seattle currently has three quarterbacks on its roster, and the veteran Smith is starting with a leg up.

By Madison Williams
Jan 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs Second Round: Full Schedule for Four Series

Here is the schedule for the 2022 semifinal round series starting Sunday.

By Wilton Jackson
May 18, 2021, USA: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on the ice for practice at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2021.
NHL

Red Wings Fire Jeff Blashill After Seven Seasons

Detroit has missed the playoffs over the past six seasons.

By Associated Press