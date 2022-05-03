Skip to main content
NBA
Suns Hold Off the Mavericks and Luka Doncic's 45-Point Night in Game 1 of the Western Semifinals
Suns Hold Off the Mavericks and Luka Doncic's 45-Point Night in Game 1 of the Western Semifinals

Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker Lead Suns to Game 1 Win Over Mavericks

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and rarely let off the gas. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, counting regular season games.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It’s the first time Dallas has advanced to the postseason’s second round in Doncic’s four-year NBA career.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber looked ready for the challenge but the rest of the Mavs didn’t do much until it was too late. Kleber finished with 19 points.

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Booker missed three games during Phoenix’s first-round win over the New Orleans Pelicans because of a strained right hamstring suffered in Game 2. He returned for the closeout Game 6 and scored 13 points, but looked a little more cautious than usual in his effort to stay healthy.

That hesitancy was gone in the first quarter on Monday: Booker scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and added six rebounds and four assists.

Ayton dominated in the paint and mid-range, hitting his usual array of turnaround jumpers, runners and dunks. The 6-foot-11 center shot 12-of-20 from the field. Chris Paul added 19 points and Cam Johnson had 17 off the bench.

All five Suns starters scored in double figures.

The Suns’ opening salvo was highlighted by a Jae Crowder three-pointer and Booker’s lob pass to Mikal Bridges for a dunk. Phoenix extended its lead to 18-6 midway through the first quarter before a discombobulated Dallas called timeout.

The Mavericks stayed in the game for a while thanks to Doncic and Kleber, who hit his first four 3-pointers. The pair helped Dallas pull within 51-47 midway through the second but the Suns finished the half with another run, going into the break with a 69-56 lead.

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

