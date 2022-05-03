Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Heat Show Their Ceiling in Game 1 Rout of 76ers

Three thoughts on Miami’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia.

In Game 1 of their second-round series, the Heat destroyed the 76ers, 106–92. Here are three takeaways from the contest.

There’s a Joel Embiid-Sized Hole in Philly’s Rotation

The big question coming into Game 1 was if Philadelphia survive on both ends without their high-usage, foul-drawing, space-eating, rim-protecting MVP candidate. Doc Rivers gave the starting nod to a creaky DeAndre Jordan, who was immediately and relentlessly attacked by various Heat pick-and-roll combinations.

Jordan had his moments catching a couple lobs and blocking a couple shots that were hoisted within an arm’s length, but the Sixers were forced to defend in a (fairly effective) zone for most of the evening without Embiid around to man the middle.

On the bright-ish side, Paul Reed played well and should start Game 2. He was active defensively, battled on the glass and even facilitated a few transition opportunities that were created off turnovers and aided Philly’s poise breaking down Miami’s full-court press. Reed was a little antsy out there, too, and left his feet on a couple pump fakes. But the Sixers’ best chance going forward sans Embiid is probably with him in the starting lineup and then playing small ball when he needs to rest.

With 4:39 left in the first half, Georges Niang checked in for Reed. It was Philadelphia’s first center-free stretch. They trailed 48–41, stayed small through the end of the quarter and went into halftime up 51–50 after a 10–2 run. But Rivers chose to start the third quarter with Jordan on the court, and grew weary of another downsize in the second half because of Miami’s work on the offensive glass. The Heat grabbed a whopping 39.6% of their own misses, which kept their head above water despite some inconsistent outside shooting. (Miami finished 9-for-36 from deep.)

On the surface, it’s a conundrum. And Rivers can watch the film and tell himself the Sixers could’ve been more competitive in those normal lineups if good three-point shooters didn’t miss pretty much every attempt they had. At the same time, giving James Harden enough space to engineer efficient offense should be the priority. Related: Philly’s offensive rating with Jordan on the court was 87.9. Their defensive rating was … 159.4.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

So, What Did James Harden Do?

All night long, it was clear Erik Spoelstra was not willing to let Philadelphia’s only healthy All-Star beat his team. The Heat blitzed Harden’s ball screens. They doubled after an initial switch and wouldn’t let Harden isolate on a preferable defender (i.e. Tyler Herro) until the Sixers gave him enough space by going small with four complementary shooters. (Spoelstra didn’t play Duncan Robinson, which took a prime target off Harden’s board.)

The night was a physical slog, with different primary defenders (from P.J. Tucker to Caleb Martin to Victor Oladipo) picking up Harden full court, denying inbound passes and putting him under constant duress.

“We’re not just trying to beat the press,” Doc Rivers told his team during an early timeout. “We’re trying to score on the press. That’s a big difference, mentally.” Harden responded pretty well to the pressure, but his teammates (except Maxey and the excellent Tobias Harris) didn’t capitalize, going 4-for-27 behind the three-point line.

Harden made the right play more often than not, hitting open teammates with kick-aheads, whipping chest passes to the second side so someone else (preferably Maxey) could drive a gap or take an open three, or feeding his wide open screener. He had some vintage Harden moments, too. He turned the corner on Jimmy Butler, Martin, Tucker and Herro a few times, created separation with his stepback and drew contact on downhill drives.

A 16-point, five-assist, five-turnover night isn’t anything to celebrate in a blowout loss, but so much of that stat line can be explained by Miami’s defensive game plan. Again, the Sixers shot 14.8% behind the three-point line. A lot of those misses were quality looks created by the attention Harden drew.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro Were Awesome

On a quiet night from Butler and Kyle Lowry sidelined with an injury, Miami’s young talent showed up in a huge way. Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 49 points on 27 shots. They put their pick-and-roll synergy on display and went 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Adebayo finished 8-for-10 on the night (every shot came in the paint) while Herro drilled three backbreaking straightaway threes.

When these two play well and score efficiently, it’s a reminder of how high Miami’s ceiling can be. When Adebayo aggressively looks for his own shot and is able to drive the paint off inverted pick-and-rolls, good things tend to happen. With Embiid out, the Sixers don’t have much of an answer for either one of them. 

More NBA Coverage:

News And Analysis
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Yankees former player Alex Rodriguez watches during the second quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

A-Rod Reveals Five Things He’d Change About MLB

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if the baseball legend was commissioner?

By Jelani Scott
Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines during a game.
NFL

NFL Could Not Substantiate Hue Jackson’s Tanking Claims

The former Browns coach alleged that the front office incentivized him to lose games during his time with the franchise.

By Zach Koons
76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring a basket against the Raptors.
Extra Mustard

Raptors Broadcaster Apologizes for Comments About Joel Embiid

Jack Armstrong made a series of head-scratching remarks in the closing minutes of Game 6 between Toronto and Philadelphia.

By Zach Koons
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out After Violating NFL’s PED Policy

The Cardinals star received a six-game suspension on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
deandre-hopkins-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

Newly acquired Marquise Brown suddenly becomes more valuable, while Kyler Murray takes a hit.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
NFL

Hopkins’s Manager Issues Statement Following Star WR’s Suspension

The Cardinals receiver will miss the first six weeks of the 2022 regular season after violating the NFL’s PED policy.

By Jelani Scott
Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball during a game.
NBA

Draymond After Ejection: ’Never Going to Change the Way I Play’

The forward’s flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 won’t impact the way he plays for the rest of the series.

By Zach Koons
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux holds a jersey after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the 2022 NFL draft; Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Play
NFL

MAQB: DeAndre Hopkins’s Future in Doubt

The Cardinals could cut ties with their suspended star wide receiver if the second half of his 2022 season doesn’t turn out well. Plus, how the Giants’ pair of top-10 picks played out, why the Tyrann Mathieu deal came together Monday and more.

By Albert Breer