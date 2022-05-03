Draymond Green After Ejection: ’Never Going to Change the Way I Play’

The NBA announced that it would not downgrade the flagrant-2 foul committed by Warriors forward Draymond Green in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 against the Grizzlies. As a result, Green will carry two flagrant points with him moving forward in the playoffs.

However, he’s determined to not let the possibility of future punishments impact the way that he plays for the rest of the series.

“I am never going to change the way I play basketball,” Green said after practice Monday. “It’s gotten me this far. Gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

Following Green’s ejection in Game 1, Memphis forward Brandon Clarke said that the play—which involved Green hitting Clarke on the head and grabbing his jersey—was “not surprising” because he had seen the Warriors’ veteran commit similar fouls throughout his career.

Green caught wind of Clarke’s postgame remarks, but said he won’t let them affect him.

“My reputation is a badge of honor,” Green said. “Not everybody can earn that reputation.”

Green already acknowledged the foul and the ejection on his podcast Sunday night. He claimed that he was trying to help hold Clarke up when he grabbed his jersey and that he felt the call was “probably a reputation thing.”

“We’ve seen questionable calls in the first round … some things that didn’t get reviewed,” he said. “Sometimes I guess it’s just a case-by-case thing, it’s a reputation thing. I think tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul.”

Green was suspended from Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after picking up four flagrant points that postseason. Although he seems determined not to change his playing style, he’ll have to be cognizant of the fact that another flagrant foul could put him in jeopardy of missing future games in the playoffs.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will take place Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

