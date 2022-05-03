Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Draymond Green After Ejection: ’Never Going to Change the Way I Play’

The NBA announced that it would not downgrade the flagrant-2 foul committed by Warriors forward Draymond Green in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 against the Grizzlies. As a result, Green will carry two flagrant points with him moving forward in the playoffs.

However, he’s determined to not let the possibility of future punishments impact the way that he plays for the rest of the series.

“I am never going to change the way I play basketball,” Green said after practice Monday. “It’s gotten me this far. Gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

Following Green’s ejection in Game 1, Memphis forward Brandon Clarke said that the play—which involved Green hitting Clarke on the head and grabbing his jersey—was “not surprising” because he had seen the Warriors’ veteran commit similar fouls throughout his career. 

Green caught wind of Clarke’s postgame remarks, but said he won’t let them affect him.

“My reputation is a badge of honor,” Green said. “Not everybody can earn that reputation.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Green already acknowledged the foul and the ejection on his podcast Sunday night. He claimed that he was trying to help hold Clarke up when he grabbed his jersey and that he felt the call was “probably a reputation thing.”

“We’ve seen questionable calls in the first round … some things that didn’t get reviewed,” he said. “Sometimes I guess it’s just a case-by-case thing, it’s a reputation thing. I think tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul.” 

Green was suspended from Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after picking up four flagrant points that postseason. Although he seems determined not to change his playing style, he’ll have to be cognizant of the fact that another flagrant foul could put him in jeopardy of missing future games in the playoffs.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will take place Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux holds a jersey after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the 2022 NFL draft; Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Play
NFL

MAQB: DeAndre Hopkins’s Future in Doubt

The Cardinals could cut ties with their suspended star wide receiver if the second half of his 2022 season doesn’t turn out well. Plus, how the Giants’ pair of top-10 picks played out, why the Tyrann Mathieu deal came together Monday and more.

By Albert Breer
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
WNBA

WNBA to Honor Brittney Griner With Floor Decal, Per Report

The Mercury All-Star has been detained in Russia since February.

By Jelani Scott
buck showalter
MLB

Mets Reliever Suspended, Demoted After Nearly Hitting Schwarber

The relief pitcher wasn’t ejected after throwing at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, but has since been disciplined.

By Nick Selbe
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Could Change Nationality Before ’24 Olympics

The MVP candidate is currently rehabbing from a facial injury he sustained in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Raptors.

By Jelani Scott
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Rookie Fantasy Landing Spots Winners and Losers

Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are some of the draft winners, but not all fared as well.

By Michael Fabiano
deion sanders (1)
Extra Mustard

Deion Sanders Says NIL Is ‘Becoming Free Agency’

Sanders: “It’s just another way, to me, to keep the schools that don’t have the proper funding down.”

By Nick Selbe
USATSI_15917060
College

NIL, ‘Booster Banks’ and Recruiting Wars: For Some, It Doesn’t Add Up

Less than a year into the NIL Era, officials say the college sports landscape is dramatically shifting back into the booster-driven world that plagued it decades ago.

By Ross Dellenger
Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up prior to a game against the Mavericks.
Extra Mustard

Rudy Gobert Appears to Respond to Trade Rumors on Twitter

The Jazz center encouraged his followers not to put too much weight into the latest whispers about his relationship with the franchise.

By Zach Koons