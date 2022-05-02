Warriors forward Draymond Green was controversially ejected from Game 1 of the team’s second-round playoff series with the Grizzlies on Sunday for a flagrant 2 foul.

Green swiped down on Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the first half on Sunday as Clarke drove to the basket. While Green appeared to try to keep Clarke from falling hard to the ground by grabbing his jersey on the way down, the NBA saw it differently, as they explained in a pool report that was released by the officials after the game.

When asked why Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, crew chief Kane Fitzgerald explained the call.

“[It was assessed a flagrant 2] because the contact in total was considered unnecessary and excessive which leads to a flagrant foul penalty two and ejection.”

When pressed on what the officials saw to deem it a flagrant 2 instead of flagrant 1, Fitzgerald explained the situation further.

“Well, there’s a couple things. The first part was the wind up and significant contact to the face, and then the pull down from the jersey grab and throwdown to the floor to an airborne vulnerable player makes that unnecessary and excessive. That’s what led to the flagrant foul penalty two.”

Fans vehemently disagreed with call on social media, while fans in attendance in Memphis cheered the ejection of Green. Golden State’s forward saw things much differently, as he explained on his podcast on Sunday evening.

“One thing about that foul is that I actually tried to hold him up,” Green said. “Guys were told that I was ejected for throwing him down, which is interesting because even once he hit the ground I was still holding his jersey up. At this point, I kind of expect things like that. I’ve been suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Do you think for one second don’t believe I would get get kicked out of Game 1 of the second round? Not surprising to me at all, not one bit.”

Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will take place Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

