The Celtics listed guard Marcus Smart as out for Game 2 against the Bucks on Tuesday night.

In Game 1 on Sunday, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year took two hits to his right quad in back-to-back plays, which led him to deal with a right-quad contusion.

Coach Ime Udoka doesn’t expect Smart to be out for too long, though. Smart could potentially be back for Saturday’s game in Milwaukee.

“With the three days off, we’re assuming he’ll be OK [for Game 3],” Udoka said on Tuesday.

Derrick White will start in Smart’s place for Game 2. Off the bench this postseason, White has averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The 28-year-old already missed six games this season due to a right quad injury. Smart’s absence on the court is a big loss for Boston.

The Celtics lost 101-89 in Game 1 following their round one sweep of the Nets. Smart was able to play for a majority of the game by working on the sideline exercise bike. He totaled 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting with six assists, two steals and three turnovers in his 33 minutes played.

So far this postseason, Smart has averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals in five games.

