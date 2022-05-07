After missing Game 2 earlier this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart will be available when Boston takes the floor in Milwaukee for Game 3 against the Bucks on Saturday, the team announced.

According to Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Smart will start this afternoon’s game and will not have any limitations.

The update to Smart’s status came after he was upgraded to probable on Friday morning. The Defensive Player of the Year has been nursing a right thigh contusion that he sustained during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series last Sunday after he took hits to his right thigh on back-to-back plays during the game.

Smart missed Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, but the Celtics managed to rout the Bucks 109–86 after losing Game 1 at home. The victory knotted the series 1–1 headed into Saturday’s Game 3.

Despite struggling in the series opener and missing the team’s win, Smart has been a spark plug for Boston throughout the playoffs. He’s averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals in five games played so far this postseason.

Tip-off for Saturday’s Game 3 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.

