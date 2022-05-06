Skip to main content
Celtics’ Ime Udoka Issues Injury Update on Marcus Smart for Game 3

Celtics coach Ime Udoka provided a positive injury update for Marcus Smart’s Game 3 status, per the team’s release.

On Friday morning, Udoka said the NBA Defensive Player of the Year is “probable” for Game 3 vs. the Bucks on Saturday. This does not necessarily mean Smart will play on Saturday, but there is at least a chance the Celtics can avoid missing their guard for more than just one game this postseason.

Smart suffered a right thigh contusion during Game 1 of the series on Sunday after his right thigh was hit in back-to-back plays.

Smart missed Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, in which the Celtics won 109–86 after dropping Game 1 to Milwaukee. The conference semifinals series is tied at one game a piece ahead of Saturday.

Smart after Udoka said on Tuesday that the three days of rest would be beneficial for the guard, hinting at a potential return for Game 3. 

In Game 1, Smart played 33 minutes despite his injury and finished with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting with six assists, two steals and three turnovers.

So far this postseason, Smart has averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals in five games. 

