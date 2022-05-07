Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Joel Embiid Shares Thoughts on Siakam Elbow, Fan Reaction

76ers star Joel Embiid returned to the court Friday after missing the team’s first two Eastern Conference Semifinals games against the Heat in concussion protocol. After helping Philadelphia rout Miami, 99–79, the MVP candidate opened up about the response to the play that resulted in his recent concussion and an orbital fracture.

In Game 6 of the opening round against the Raptors, Embiid took an elbow to the face from Toronto forward Pascal Siakam. The play caused the Sixers big man to double over in pain, but Raptors supporters, and even the team’s radio broadcast, condoned the collision as “karma” for Embiid celebrating as he jogged down the court. 

After scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 36 minutes against the Heat on Friday, Embiid opened up about last week’s events in Toronto by first noting that he didn’t think Siakam’s elbow was intentional.

He then turned his focus to the reaction of the fans, saying that the cheers about his injury changed his perception about the Raptors fanbase.

“I don’t think he meant to do it,” Embiid said of Siakam’s elbow, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “But, you know, I was more irritated by the perception of when that happened by really the fans and I’ve always thought [the Raptors] have great fans, but I kind of changed my mind about, you know, the fans up there. Whether it was throughout the series, the ‘F---’ chants and all that stuff. That’s cool. It never get to me anyways. But I think they got mad because I did the airplane celebration, but it’s been going on in a few arenas these days where, the fans, they just feel like, it’s okay to just say ‘F— somebody.’

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There’s a bunch of kids in the arena. I don’t think that should be okay, even if there wasn’t kids, but it’s almost like, if you respond to it is almost like, in the Draymond [Green] situation, the league fines you. So it doesn’t bother me. I’m just speaking for, really, everybody in the NBA. Like I said, if you give it, you also got to be able to take it.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green was recently on the receiving end of a harsh fan reaction as he went into the visiting locker room with a right eye laceration during Game 2 against the Grizzlies. Green held up two middle fingers in response to the boos and was fined $25,000 for his actions by the league.

After clearing concussion protocols earlier on Friday, Embiid returned to the court in Philadelphia donning a black mask. Behind his efforts, the Sixers picked up their first win of the series and now trail the Heat 2–1 heading into Game 4.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers. 

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

YOU MAY LIKE

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)
NFL

Pete Carroll Makes Bold Claim About Drew Lock

The former Broncos quarterback hasn’t been named QB1, but the Seattle coach likes what he sees so far from him.

By Madison Williams
Lando Norris, Miami GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Debut Fresh Helmets Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The stars have showed up to the track in style, debuting unique helmets that pay tribute to the 305, U.S. sports and more.

By Madeline Coleman
Former Oregon Ducks football player Doug Brenner, left, listens to testimony with his lawyers Jason Kafoury and Greg Kafoury, right, during a trial against former University of Oregon football coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde, the University of Oregon and the NCAA in a Lane County courtroom in Eugene, Ore.
College Football

Former Oregon Football Player Loses Case Against NCAA

The former lineman sued the university, two former coaches and the NCAA for damages caused in an injury that hospitalized him and two other player in 2017.

By Madison Williams
Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas looks on during a game.
NFL

Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Free Agent Earl Thomas in Texas

The 33-year-old has been charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating a protective order.

By Zach Koons
Aces coach Becky Hammon during a game.
WNBA

Becky Hammon Wins First Game As Aces Coach

The former Spurs assistant made her WNBA head coaching debut.

By Associated Press
Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball for the Atlanta Dream
Play
WNBA

The WNBA’s Dream Are Rising

As the 2022 season tips, an inside look at how Atlanta has been retooling itself.

By Wilton Jackson
Max Verstappen, Miami Grand Prix
Formula1

Red Bull’s Next Chapter Has Verstappen Innovating While Just Being Himself

With title sponsor Oracle, the team has expanded its race strategy as the Dutchman tries to build off last year’s title win.

By Madeline Coleman
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid goes up for a shot against Miami Heat’s Max Strus during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia.
NBA

Joel Embiid’s Return Gives the 76ers Life

Philadelphia’s MVP candidate helped turn the tides defensively, while everyone not named Jimmy Butler struggled to create much of anything for Miami.

By Kyle Wood