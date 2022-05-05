NBA Announces Draymond Green Fine After Flipping Off Memphis Fans

The NBA announced Thursday it has fined Draymond Green $25,000 for flipping off fans in Memphis during Tuesday’s Western Conference playoff matchup.

Golden State’s forward entered the locker room in the first quarter Tuesday night in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration. Green held up two middle fingers in response to being booed by fans, and he doubled-down on the decision postgame.

"You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off," Green said. "I'll take the fine. I'll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. ... If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I'm assuming the cheers were because they know I'll be fined. Great, I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine."

Green was ejected from Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals after an altercation with Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. He tallied six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Game 2, a 106–101 Grizzlies victory.

Game 3 between Golden State and Memphis will be held on Saturday. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

