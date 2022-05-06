Skip to main content
Scottie Pippen, Tyler Herro and Ryan Tannehill on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid Clears Major Hurdle Ahead of 76ers–Heat Game 3, per Report

Despite having been ruled out for Game 3 less than 24 hours ago, Joel Embiid has reportedly cleared an important hurdle as he works his way back from injury. 

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the MVP candidate big man cleared concussion protocols ahead of Friday night’s 76ers-Heat matchup. Philadelphia hosts Miami at 7 p.m. ET.

Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice later reported the team upgraded the star center to “doubtful.”

Embiid has yet to appear in Philadelphia’s second-round series against Miami after suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 against the Raptors on April 28.

Charania also reported the 76ers star has been fitted for a protective mask, and will “need to feel comfortable” before the team clears him to play.

Embiid has also been playing through a torn ligament in his thumb, which he suffered in Game 3 in Toronto.

Friday’s updates add to the growing level of optimism surrounding Embiid’s return to the postseason. Shortly after Charania reported Thursday the Sixers listed Embiid as “out” for Game 3, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported “there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability” prior to tip-off.

The 76ers currently trail the Heat, 2–0, following a pair of blowout losses in Miami.

