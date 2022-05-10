The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that Ja Morant is likely to miss the remainder of the postseason following his Game 3 exit on Saturday.

The star guard left the game vs. the Warriors on Saturday due to right knee soreness. After undergoing an MRI, it was discovered that Morant suffered a bone bruise in his right knee. Because of this, the team says he is doubtful to return for the postseason.

The 22-year-old already missed Game 4 on Monday night because of his injury, and now he will very likely miss the rest of this series.

This is a big blow for the Grizzlies as they prepare for Game 5 vs. the Warriors on Wednesday. Golden State currently leads the conference semifinals series 3–1.

So far this postseason, Morant has averaged 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. In the three games vs. the Warriors alone, Morant scored 34, 47 and 34 points, respectively. Needless to say, Morant has been the Grizzlies’ key player this postseason.

The guard was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season after averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. In his two previous seasons in Memphis, he averaged 19.1 and 17.8 points per game.

