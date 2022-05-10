Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Rudy Gobert on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Rudy Gobert on Today's SI Feed

Suns Honoring Mercury Star Brittney Griner With Court Design

The Suns will honor Mercury star Brittney Griner on their home court for the remainder of the playoffs. 

When Phoenix hosts Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, the Footprint Center will feature Griner’s initials and her No. 42 on the sides of the court.

The Suns’ decision to honor Griner comes more than a week after the WNBA announced that it would honor the seven-time WNBA All-Star with a season-long tribute with each team having a floor decal that includes Griner’s initials and jersey number.

The 31-year-old has been detained in Russia since February after customs officials reportedly discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It is not clear when Griner will return to the United States. However, according to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, the U.S. government considered Griner as “wrongfully detained” last week. That move by the government also led to a reclassification of Griner’s case. Before the U.S. government’s announcement, Griner’s case had been under the jurisdiction of the consular office. Now, the star’s case resides in the special envoys office, according to Quinn.

The new classification also allows for WNBA players and supporters to shed light on Griner's detainment with no hesitation. Previously, Griner's personal team remained low-key and clung to the State Department's advice so that it would not threaten Griner's release. 

Griner, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 WNBA draft, led the way alongside Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in 2021, producing a MVP-type season. She finished second in scoring (20.5 PPG), sixth in rebounds (9.5) and first in blocks (1.9) while coming in second place in MVP voting last season. 

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

mike tyson
Play
Boxing

Mike Tyson Won’t Face Charges For Airplane Altercation

The former heavyweight champ got into a physical altercation with a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight last month.

By Nick Selbe
Max Verstappen
Play
Formula1

F1 Miami Grand Prix Breaks Viewership, Attendance Records

The inaugural race was filled with glitz and glamour, drawing in the most fans at the Dolphins’ stadium and the largest U.S. audience for a live F1 broadcast.

By Madeline Coleman
Mike Brey
College Basketball

Mike Brey Has Stern Message for Coaches With NIL Complaints

The Notre Dame coach: “Shut up and adjust.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Jordan Addison Visits Texas As He Weighs Transfer Options

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and top transfer target took a trip to Austin on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Grizzlies Provide Shocking Update on Ja Morant’s Injury Status

The star guard will most likely miss the remainder of the postseason due to a bone bruise on his right knee.

By Madison Williams
URBAN-lambo
NFL

Report: Josh Lambo Suing Jaguars Over Alleged Urban Meyer Incident

The lawsuit claims that the kicker’s performance suffered due to being kicked and verbally abused by the former head coach during the 2021 season.

By Daniela Perez
Kyrie Irving during a game for the Nets.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Calls Trolls ‘Cockroaches’ During Twitch Stream

He mocked what some people say to him while streaming ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on Twitch.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training.
MLB

Mets Shift Jacob deGrom to 60-Day IL

The ace was placed on the 60-day IL due to a stress reaction on his scapula.

By Madison Williams