Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Holiday’s Clutch Defense in Final Seconds Seals Bucks’ Stunning Game 5 Comeback

For nearly the entire second half of Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Bucks and Celtics, Boston kept the defending champs at arm’s length. That is until Jrue Holiday took over on the defensive end.

Holiday blocked Marcus Smart’s potential go-ahead shot and stole the ball from him seconds later to seal a wild 110–107 win over the Celtics, guiding Milwaukee to an improbable victory and a 3–2 series lead. The defensive heroics came after an unlikely sequence gave the Bucks the lead in the final minute after they spent much of the night playing catch-up.

Boston held a 105–99 lead before Milwaukee scored six unanswered, tying the game with 42 seconds left on a three-pointer by Holiday. After Boston regained the lead on two free throws by Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo got fouled with 14 seconds left and went to the line with a chance to tie the game. He made the first and missed the second, but Bobby Portis secured the offensive rebound and made the putback to give Milwaukee the lead.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

That’s when Holiday closed the game out on the defensive end. Smart drove to the hoop to try and hit the go-ahead shot, but was blocked from behind by the Bucks point guard, who then threw the ball off Smart to secure possession. After two free throws from Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee a three-point lead, Smart brought the ball up looking to get off a potential game-tying shot, but Holiday picked his pocket and dribbled out the clock to secure the win.

Holiday finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 40 points on 16-for-17 shooting from the field. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30)
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Placed in Health and Safety Protocols, Shades WNBA

WNBA players continue to test positive for COVID-19 as they blame commercial flying for putting them at risk.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Atkinson coaches for the Nets
NBA

Lakers to Interview Atkinson for Coaching Vacancy, per Report

The Los Angeles coaching search continues after Frank Vogel’s dismissal.

By Daniel Chavkin
aaron judge
MLB

Cashman: Yankees Won’t Address Judge Extension During Season

The two sides discussed a contract extension during the offseason but failed to come to an agreement.

By Nick Selbe
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
nikola jokic
NBA

Nikola Jokic Named MVP, Offical Voting Totals Released

Jokic is the league’s MVP once again after setting career highs in scoring and rebounding.

By Nick Selbe
Mike Boynton on the sidelines for Oklahoma State.
College Basketball

Oklahoma State Coach Boynton Calls Out Transfer Portal Tampering

The Cowboys’ head coach thinks there need to be consequences for coaches overstepping their boundaries.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6)
Extra Mustard

Rendon Listed as Switch Hitter After Left-Handed Home Run

The third baseman showed off his skill from the left side on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams