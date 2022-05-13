Skip to main content
NBA
Miami Eliminates the Sixers While James Harden Only Scores 11 Points
James Harden on Whether He’ll Stay With 76ers: ‘I’ll be Here’

Moments after a disappointing 11-point performance in the 76ers’ season-ending loss to the Heat, James Harden gave all indications that he will remain with in Philadelphia next season. 

“I’ll be here … whatever allows this team to grow and get better and do the necessary things to win and compete at the highest level,” Harden said in the team’s postgame news conference. 

Through this year’s playoffs, Harden averaged 18.6 points per game, the fourth-lowest postseason mark of his career. He also posted his lowest field goal percentage since 2014.

In the series against Miami, the 10-time All-Star averaged nearly 13 points per game on 49% shooting from the floor in the first half of games and a dismal 5.3 points and 28% shooting in the second half. Harden also dropped to 1–8 in his last nine elimination games, per StatMuse

While Harden’s performance caught the majority of the attention following Philadelphia’s loss, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said that the team effort simply wasn’t enough.

“I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami,” Rivers said. 

