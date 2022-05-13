Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Joel Embiid, Tyreek Hill and Taylor Lewan on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid, Tyreek Hill and Taylor Lewan on Today's SI Feed

Jimmy Butler Has Perfect Reaction to Eliminating 76ers

The Heat eliminated the Sixers from the playoffs with a 99–90 victory in Game 6 Friday night. And while the win was just another step for most of Miami’s players, it was personal to their biggest star.

When heading into the locker room after the buzzer sounded, Jimmy Butler had a message for Philadelphia.

“Tobias Harris over me?” he screamed.

Butler is clearly still a little bothered by Philadelphia approached his free agency a few years ago. He was traded to the Sixers in November of 2018, and led Philadelphia to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that year.

However, when Butler reached free agency in July, Philadelphia chose to re-sign Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract instead. Butler ended up in Miami on a four-year, $142 million deal, and he agreed to another four-year, $184 million extension recently.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Philadelphia’s decision to let Butler go also appeared to have to do with the team’s commitment to Ben Simmons, who was a huge piece of the organization at the time. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the organization felt it had to choose between the two.

Butler has mentioned how happy he is to be with the Heat despite the journey that got him there. He reached the NBA Finals in his first year with the team, and has averaged over 21 points in back-to-back seasons.

While Miami and Butler continue their pursuit for another championship, the Sixers face an uncertain future. They shipped out Simmons for James Harden, and now must decide if Harden is the right fit next to Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Betting

2022 NFL Schedule: Betting Over/Under Win Totals

With the release of the NFL schedule, we're looking for a betting edge on over/under win totals

By Frankie Taddeo
Philippe Coutinho will stay at Aston Villa
Soccer

Coutinho’s Transfer Marks the End of Barcelona’s Costly Error

Philippe Coutinho’s 2018 transfer has come to symbolize the disastrous nature of Barcelona’s post-Neymar years, but the player and club have finally severed ties.

By Jonathan Wilson
Montell Jordan
Play
Extra Mustard

Chargers, Seahawks, Panthers, Others Dropped Must-See Schedule Release Videos

Anime, Montell Jordan and a prank: NFL teams go all out to announce 2022 schedules.

By Jimmy Traina
A closeup of the NFL logo on the field.
Play
Betting

The 2022 NFL Schedule Is Here

Plus NBA and NHL playoff spreads and USFL bets.

By Kyle Wood
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Jimmy Butler is Having the Postseason of His Life. Can He Keep it Up?

The Heat star

By Rohan Nadkarni
nfl-prime-time-schedule-aaron-rodgers-joe-buck-tom-brady
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Schedule: Analyzing the Prime-Time Games

NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again has the best overall slate, but ESPN’s new booth has its best schedule in ages. Amazon Prime’s Thursday schedule has some clunkers.

By Jimmy Traina
Overhead view of Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Play
Wrestling

Wrestling Fan Fest ‘Starrcast’ Returns for ‘SummerSlam’ Weekend

The fifth iteration of the popular convention will take place in Nashville at the end of July.

By Justin Barrasso
Sergio Aguero’s statue at the Etihad
Soccer

Man City Unveils Aguero Statue on 10th Anniversary of Iconic Goal

Sergio Agüero, author of the famous title-winning goal in 2012, was honored at the Etihad.

By Associated Press