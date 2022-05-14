Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Two People Shot Outside Fiserv Forum After Bucks-Celtics Game 6

Two people were shot outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee after Friday night’s Game 6 matchup between the Bucks and Celtics, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Milwaukee Fire Department told the publication that one man and one woman were shot near the arena and were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

Mass hysteria broke out around the arena after shots were fired near the “Deer District” right around the final buzzer of the game. Fans were seen sprinting out of the area surrounding the arena, causing confusion for fans leaving the arena after the game ended.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bucks said earlier on Friday night that 11,000 people were populating the vicinity as the Bucks played their biggest home game of the season.

Milwaukee police blocked off the intersection of North MLK Drive and West Highland Avenue as they investigated the incident.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Play
NBA

Jayson Tatum Erupts to Force Game 7 vs. Bucks

The Celtics star snapped out of his shooting slump to keep Boston’s season alive.

By Mike McDaniel
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, May 1, 2022. Melvin says he’ll have prostate surgery on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip. He doesn’t think he has cancer “but they won’t know until they get in there.” (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
MLB

Padres: No Cancer Found During Melvin’s Prostate Surgery

San Diego made the announcement after the 60-year-old manager’s procedure on Wednesday.

By Associated Press
May 23, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) and forward LeBron James (23) talk during the second quarter of game five against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Kevin Love Details How Frugal LeBron Is

The Cavaliers forward shed more light on his former teammate’s penny-pinching ways.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Play
WNBA

U.S. Diplomats Say They Spoke With Brittney Griner on Friday

The WNBA star continues to be held in detainment in Russia after being arrested in February for allegedly smuggling vape pens containing hashish oil.

By Mike McDaniel
A Nebraska Cornhuskers flag is waved in the end zone after a Nebraska touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium Stadium at the University of Nebraska
College

Judge Dismisses Some Cases in Title IX Suit Involving University of Nebraska

The dismissed claims came from women who alleged the school didn’t adequately respond to sexual assault or harassment complaints, some claiming they were victims of Cornhusker athletes.

By Associated Press
May 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Mets Catcher James McCann Out Six Weeks

The New York starting backstop will be out for six weeks after X-rays revealed a broken bone in his left wrist.

By Mike McDaniel
March 26, 2022: New LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly watches his team compete during the first week of spring football practice at the LSU Charles McClendon Practice Facility in Baton Rouge, LA.
College Football

Former LSU Star Tyrann Mathieu Praises New Coach Brian Kelly

The three-time Pro Bowler said Kelly “is cooler than most people give him credit for. He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

By Wilton Jackson