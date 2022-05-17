Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

NBA Releases Comment Amid Rajon Rondo Allegations

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

The NBA has issued a statement in response to a report detailing an alleged domestic dispute involving Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo.

In a statement sent to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass commented the following: “We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

According to a Monday report from TMZ Sports, Rondo’s former partner Ashley Bachelor recently filed for a protective emergency protective order in Louisville after the 36-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her during an argument on May 11. Bachelor, 36, is the mother of Rondo’s two children Ryelle and Rajon Jr., who were reportedly present at the time of the incident.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Local FOX affiliate WDRB obtained a copy of the EPO which was filed Friday in Jefferson County family court. The order includes Bachelor’s account of an incident that took place while Rondo was playing video games with his son. 

Bachelor said Rondo “became enraged” and went on a volatile tirade after she asked their son to finish separating his laundry. After reportedly ripping the video game console out of the wall, Rondo proceeded to damage several items throughout the home.

According to Bachelor, he then left the home and returned 15 minutes later to confront her, and made a threat against her life while holding a gun and verbally antagonizing both of their children. Rondo reportedly told Bachelor, “You’re dead,” as she attempted to de-escalate the situation in front of their visibly upset children.

Rondo has not been arrested or “named as a suspect in any crime” at this time, per TMZ Sports. 

Neither Rondo nor the Cavaliers have issued a statement on the matter. Rondo finished his 16th NBA season in Cleveland following a mid-season trade with the Lakers.

Breaking
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

YOU MAY LIKE

Nestor Cortes with the Yankees.
MLB

Nestor Cortes Deactivates Twitter Account After Old Tweets Emerge

The New York pitcher appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets.

By Associated Press
Kim Kardashian poses for an SI Swim shoot
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian Discusses Childhood, Motherhood At SI Swim Shoot

The 41-year-old discussed what it’s like to be a mother, daughter and sister all while balancing a business empire.

By Zach Koons
preakness
Play
Betting

Preakness 147: Post Positions & Opening Betting Odds

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 6/5 favorite in a field of nine for the 147th Preakness Stakes

By Frankie Taddeo
Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah
Soccer

Klopp: ’No Doubt’ Salah, Van Dijk Will Play in UCL Final

The two stars were injured in Liverpool’s FA Cup final win vs. Chelsea but will be back in time for the May 28 European final in Paris.

By Avi Creditor
Arsenal-Newcastle
Soccer

Arsenal Falls at Newcastle, Tilts Top-Four Race Toward Spurs

Disaster struck the Gunners at St James’ Park, and now they need a win and a load of help from last-place Norwich to return to the Champions League.

By Associated Press
Lil Wayne sitting in the front row of a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

The Mavericks owner tweeted a picture of the rapper along with some of his own song lyrics.

By Joseph Salvador
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the fourth quarter of a game.
Play
NBA

Suns HC Williams Rips Patrick Beverley for Chris Paul Comments

The Suns coach barely dignified the Timberwolves point guard’s earlier remarks with a response.

By Zach Koons