Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

The NBA has issued a statement in response to a report detailing an alleged domestic dispute involving Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo.

In a statement sent to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass commented the following: “We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

According to a Monday report from TMZ Sports, Rondo’s former partner Ashley Bachelor recently filed for a protective emergency protective order in Louisville after the 36-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her during an argument on May 11. Bachelor, 36, is the mother of Rondo’s two children Ryelle and Rajon Jr., who were reportedly present at the time of the incident.

Local FOX affiliate WDRB obtained a copy of the EPO which was filed Friday in Jefferson County family court. The order includes Bachelor’s account of an incident that took place while Rondo was playing video games with his son.

Bachelor said Rondo “became enraged” and went on a volatile tirade after she asked their son to finish separating his laundry. After reportedly ripping the video game console out of the wall, Rondo proceeded to damage several items throughout the home.

According to Bachelor, he then left the home and returned 15 minutes later to confront her, and made a threat against her life while holding a gun and verbally antagonizing both of their children. Rondo reportedly told Bachelor, “You’re dead,” as she attempted to de-escalate the situation in front of their visibly upset children.

Rondo has not been arrested or “named as a suspect in any crime” at this time, per TMZ Sports.

Neither Rondo nor the Cavaliers have issued a statement on the matter. Rondo finished his 16th NBA season in Cleveland following a mid-season trade with the Lakers.