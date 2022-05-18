Skip to main content
Malika Andrews to Host ESPN’s Coverage of 2022 NBA Draft

ESPN announced Wednesday that NBA Today host Malika Andrews will be hosting the network’s 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, June 23. 

Andrews will become the first woman to host the event, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

This will be the first time the 27-year-old has hosted the draft, though Andrews did host the NBA draft lottery for ESPN this week. Andrews made her first NBA draft appearance in 2020 as a telecast reporter.

“I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA draft,” Andrews said, via ESPN PR’s Twitter video. “It’s really kind of beyond words. We just finished the draft lottery, and I feel like that great training, maybe, hopefully for the draft. But, at the end of the day, I know I have a great team behind me.”

The ESPN crew for the draft also includes Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks and Mike Schmitz. 

The NBA draft takes place on ESPN and ABC on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage: 

