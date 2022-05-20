LeBron James Not a Fan of How One Aspect of NBA Games Is Officiated

As we’ve seen oftentimes this playoffs and in seasons past, officiating continues to be one of the most pressing issues for NBA fans around the world.

The latest criticism aimed toward NBA referees came from LeBron James, who’s never been known to shy away from letting his opinion be known. The Lakers star tweeted his thoughts on an aspect of the game he’d like to see improve during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat.

“The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis,” James wrote Thursday night.

While it’s unclear whether James was referring to a specific play or player(s), his blanket statement suggests this is an issue he’s pondered before last night’s contest.

For those who may not be aware, an illegal screen is a penalty that occurs when a screener utilizes improper contact to help create space for a teammate. These moments often occur during pick-and-rolls, though they can happen in a number of instances during a game as highlighted on the NBA Video Rulebook website.

James’s tweet is far from the first time he’s shared his thoughts on NBA refs and their officiating tendencies, and it probably won’t be the last. But who knows, maybe his latest critique will influence the NBPA and National Basketball Referees Association to consider discussing some changes in the offseason.

More NBA Coverage: