The Warriors won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with ease.

The Mavericks have lost the first game of each series they’ve played in, though the first two were not nearly as bad as that 112-87 defeat.

Dallas will look to get more out of Luka Dončić on Friday night after he scored a playoff-low 20 points in the loss and didn’t get much help from his teammates.

After a blowout in the first game, what can we expect for Game 2 in San Francisco? I put together a four-leg, same-game parlay on SI Sportsbook, taking into account recent playoff performances and how Game 1 unfolded.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2

Play-in/playoffs record: 65-60

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spread: Mavericks +6.5 (-110) | Warriors -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavericks (+205) | Warriors (-250)

Total: Under 214.5 (-110) | Over 214.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Steph Curry Over 4.5 Rebounds

Curry led the Warriors in rebounds in their Game 1 win. He hauled in 12 rebounds to help Golden State outrebound Dallas 51-35, a massive advantage on the glass. Curry grabbed seven boards in the closeout game against the Grizzlies and pulled down nine earlier in that second round series. For the postseason, Curry has gone under this figure more often than he’s hit the over, but his recent rebounding involvement is promising after the way he got after the ball Wednesday.

Leg 2: Luka Dončić to Record a Double-Double

Dončić had his worst game of the playoffs in the series opener. His 20 points were his fewest in the postseason and he wasn’t especially involved on the glass or distributing the ball—he finished with seven boards and four assists. He’s still more likely than not to have a double-double. Dončić is just shy of averaging one for the playoffs (he’s at 9.8 rebounds) and he’s double-doubled in eight of 11 playoff games so far and has the potential to hit 10 rebounds or assists—or both.

Leg 3: Andrew Wiggins Over 14.5 Points

Wiggins was heavily involved in the offense in Game 1 and to great success. He attempted a playoff-high 17 shots, scored 19 points, one off his postseason high, and connected on a trio of three-pointers. Steve Kerr must have liked what he saw matchup-wise for Wiggins, who also played well in the Game 6 closeout win against the Grizzlies. Wiggins’ playoff average of 14.9 ppg is just over this figure and given his increased involvement he can be counted on to surpass it.

Leg 4: Klay Thompson Under 22.5 Points

Thompson produced another fine game Tuesday, finishing with 15 points on 13 shots with one made three. He didn’t win the Warriors the game like he did the prior game against Memphis and he certainly didn’t do anything to contribute to losing basketball. It was another entry in a list of up-and-down playoff performances for Thompson, who only returned from a long injury hiatus this season. His playoff average is 19.9 ppg and he’s only gone over 22.5 points three times in 12 games. So long as he doesn’t light it up from three, the 20-point neighborhood (or less) feels safe.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+625)

Steph Curry Over 4.5 Rebounds

Luka Dončić to Record a Double-Double

Andrew Wiggins Over 14.5 Points

Klay Thompson Under 22.5 Points

