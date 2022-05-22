NBA Fines Mavericks for Third Time in Playoffs Over ‘Bench Decorum’

The NBA announced it has fined the Mavericks $100,000 for violating the league’s protocols on “bench decorum” during the team’s 126–117 Game 2 loss vs. Golden State.

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Maverick’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court,” the NBA said in a statement.

This is the third time in the playoffs that Dallas has been punished for not complying with bench rules. The team was docked $25,000 for the bench’s actions in Game 2 vs. Phoenix, then another $50,000 for doing it again in Game 7.

In total, the Mavericks have now been fined $175,000 for bench violations in the past two weeks.

Dallas will look to get back into the Western Conference finals on Sunday night, as they host the Warriors for Game 3 already down 2–0.

