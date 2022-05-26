Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Ahead of Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat held Wednesday in Miami, the Heat held a moment of silence for the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

The Heat followed by urging fans to reach out to their state senators to advocate for gun reform, with the team announcer also encouraging people to vote this fall to make their voices heard.

The team listed a number to call to contract their state senators, along with a link through the team website to use to register to vote.

“The Heat urges you to contact your state senators ... to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws,” the announcer said. “You can also make change at the ballot box.”

This announcement sparked a round of loud applause in the arena.

The Heat are the first known team to make an announcement regarding gun reform since Tuesday’s shooting.

On Tuesday, various moments of silences were held throughout the sports world, including before Game 4 between the Warriors and Mavericks. Golden State coach Steve Kerr went viral ahead of the game for his comments on the situation, saying he was “tired” of moments of silences, and that we should be trying to make change instead of sitting in silence. It seems as though the Heat took that cue to heart.

