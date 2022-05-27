When the Warriors won 15 games two seasons ago behind the departure of Kevin Durant and injuries to Klay Thompson, many felt the saving grace for Golden State solely fell in the hands of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

But when Curry missed significant time with a hand injury that played a role in the dismal 15-win 2019-20 season, some felt Curry would never appear in another NBA Finals while remaining in Golden State. The team that had been the league’s juggernaut for half of a decade was done. Among those who believed that was Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd.

Hours after the Warriors’ 120-110 victory against the Mavericks to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, Warriors forward Draymond Green made sure to set the record straight on Cowherd’s previous take of the franchise on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Green said the entire sports world thought the same way Cowherd did.

“We won 15 games two years ago,” Green said on his podcast. “I felt that, I went through that. So, this one just feels a little different.”

Cowherd previously said on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, that the Warriors could get an “All-Star or two for him [Curry]” and several draft picks. At the time, contracts between Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Curry totaled $139 million. Cowherd’s thoughts on Golden State: “You gotta blow this team up, it’s over.”

The Warriors proved that their reign among the NBA’s elite is not done yet. Curry was named the league’s first Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP in the Warriors series-clinching win in the Western Conference finals. And for Green, seeing Curry and Thompson back together at this stage after all of the adversity was everything the franchise needed.

