Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
SI Feed: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Josh Allen
SI Feed: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Josh Allen

Klay Thompson Shines As Warriors Advance Past Mavericks to Finals

The Splash Brothers are headed back to the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors took control of Game 5 from the initial tip and fought off a third-quarter run by the Mavericks heading into the final quarter to win, 120–110, to advance to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons. 

But beyond the win, it was a big moment for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who battled back from injuries to get back to the NBA’s pinnacle. 

Thompson fought back emotion in a postgame interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson following his Game 5 performance, connecting on eight threes for the fifth time of his career on Thursday for 32 points in the Warriors’ win. Prior to Thursday, the five-time All-Star made a combined seven three pointers in the first four games of the series.

“I should have had 10 threes, I left three on the board tonight,” Thompson told Johnson. “We still got four more to go Dub Nation but I'm going to soak this in though.”

Thompson returned to the court for the Warriors on Jan. 9 against Cleveland after missing 941 days. He had not played since tearing his ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto. While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging on his own in November 2020. 

His massive performance included 19 of his 32 points in the first half. He had not scored more than 19 points in a game this series. Curry, who finished with 15 points and nine assists, was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP. He averaged 23.8 points per game on 42% from three in the series. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Curry broke his hand in Oct. 2019, which saw him miss significant time while the Warriors ended the 2019-20 season with 15 wins. 

And for Golden State froward Draymond Green, Thursday's series-clinching win was a "special" one for him.

“This is a group that no one thought would ever be back here,” Green told Johnson. 

With the win, Golden State became the first team to reach the NBA Finals six times in a span of eight seasons since Michael Jordan and the Bulls did so from 1991 to ’98. 

The Warriors bounced back from a loss in Game 4, shooting 51% from the floor in Thursday’s win, including 39% from three-point range after shooting 35.7% from the floor in Game 4. 

Golden State now awaits to play Boston or Miami in this year’s NBA Finals. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

The Warriors’ Reign Is Not Over Yet

A strong pulse still beats in the NBA’s last remaining dynasty, and woe to anyone who doubts it.

By Howard Beck
May 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
NHL

Hurricanes Win Game 5, Push Rangers to Brink of Elimination

Carolina can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win in Game 6 on Saturday.

By Associated Press
heart-of-rip-city-portland-trail-blazers-header.jpg
Play
NBA

Trail Blazers Hire ESPN’s Schmitz As Assistant General Manager

The NBA draft analyst will begin his duties in Portland in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Larry Nassar News Eaton County Larry Nassar Sentencing
Olympics

U.S. DOJ Won’t Charge Agents Who Botched Larry Nassar Probe

The inspector general decided that while the former agents likely provided “inaccurate or incomplete information”, it wasn’t enough for criminal charges.

By Associated Press
LeBron James (6) walks off the court during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Visits, Chats With Students at I Promise School

The Lakers star surprised the students on their last day of school.

By Wilton Jackson
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
MLB

Yankees, Rays Speak Out Against Gun Violence After Texas Shooting

The Yankees and Rays pledged to refrain from posting game content on Thursday, instead sharing facts about gun violence.

By Nick Selbe
colin-kaepernick-raiders-tryout
Play
NFL

ESPN Report Provides Details on Kaepernick’s Raiders Workout

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and with general manager Dave Ziegler were in attendance at the workout.

By Madison Williams
Aug 9, 2014; Irvine, CA, USA; Pan Pacific championships womens head coach Teri McKeever at press conference at the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex.
Play
Olympics

Report: SafeSport Investigating Cal Swim Coach After Abuse Allegations

USA Swimming was reportedly informed of allegations in 2015, four years before Teri McKeever was appointed to the 2019 World Championships coaching staff.

By Madeline Coleman