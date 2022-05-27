Draymond Green Says He Already Knows Who the Warriors Will Play in the NBA Finals

Draymond Green, with a little egging on from Shaquille O’Neal, has revealed which team he thinks the Warriors will be taking on in the NBA Finals next week.

Green, appearing on NBA on TNT after his team clinched its sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years with a 120–110 victory over the Mavericks, was asked by O’Neal whether he’d rather play the Celtics or the Heat. Green didn’t answer but did give a prediction on which team the Warriors will be facing.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play.”

The Celtics are currently up 3–2 in their series with the Heat, so it’s not an outlandish prediction. But nearly everything Green says goes viral, so it’s sure to make the rounds Friday.

Golden State, led by its core of Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and an emerging star in Jordan Poole, will almost undoubtedly be the favorite to win its fourth title in eight years regardless of the opponent.

Boston will take on Miami in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night, with a potential Game 7 on Sunday. The NBA Finals are set to tip-off next Thursday, June 2.