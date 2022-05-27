Kent Bazemore might be scratching his head when it comes to timing on making decisions. Ahead of the 2021–22 season, the veteran forward signed a one-year deal to join the Lakers in August ’21 after previously spending eight months with the Warriors.

Bazemore turned down more money and two years from Golden State and believed he would have a larger role and opportunity to win an NBA title with the Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Shortly after Golden State defeated Dallas, 120–110, in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, the Lakers forward congratulated his former teammates on advancing to the Finals. However, he also wished he was playing for a title right now.

“Congrats to my homies…….But I’m sick bruh 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪,” Bazemore tweeted.

In Bazemore’s mind, playing with NBA superstars and surefire future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony spelled the perfect recipe for an NBA title on paper. The reality, however, saw the L.A. miss the playoffs this season due to injuries, coach Frank Vogel fired and major decisions looking over the franchise this offseason.

As for Bazemore, like players from other teams, will enjoy the NBA Finals from “Cancun” or from the comfort of his own home. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to take down the Celtics or the Heat to win their seventh NBA title of the franchise.

