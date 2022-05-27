The Heat announced guard Tyler Herro will miss Friday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston with a groin injury. It will be the third straight game that Herro will spend on the bench due to the issue.

Without Herro, Miami has lost each of the last two games and now trails 3–2, facing elimination. In Herro’s place, Duncan Robinson’s role has increased, and he’s scored 25 points in 50 minutes over the last two games.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro is getting closer to playing, but isn’t quite there yet.

“[He’s] definitely made progress but is not quite ready to step into this kind of intensity of game,” Spoelstra said, via ESPN’s Coley Harvey.

Herro had a strong third season with Miami, averaging a career-high 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists. Those numbers helped him earn the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022. So far in the playoffs, Herro has totaled 13.5 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

